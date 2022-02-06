Moroccan rescuers recover dead body of boy who fell into well

A small boy trapped in a well in northern Moroccan for five days died before rescuers managed to reach him late on Saturday, two government officials said. Rayan Awram, aged five, fell into the well at his village of Ighara in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country.

Rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well. King Mohammed sent condolences to his parents, a statement carried by state media reported.

