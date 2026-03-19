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LIV Golf Debuts in Africa: A Historic Tee-Off

The LIV Golf debut in Johannesburg, Africa saw Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III take an early lead. The event drew huge local interest, with South Africans cheering the Southern Guards team. Emotional moments punctuated the competition, highlighting South Africa's passion for a large-scale golf event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST
LIV Golf Debuts in Africa: A Historic Tee-Off
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III took center stage after the opening round of LIV Golf's first event in Africa, held at Steyn City, Johannesburg. The duo shot eight under-par to lead in a thrilling contest that had local fans on their feet.

The Southern Guards, a team of South African golfers, led the team event by a significant margin of 18 under-par. It was a day filled with pride and emotion for the hosts, who savored the opportunity to compete at such a high-profile event.

Despite dropping a shot, DeChambeau's nine birdies and Howell III's flawless round, including eight birdies, electrified the crowd. This landmark event underscores South Africa's rich golf heritage and its capacity to rally passionate fans behind a major tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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