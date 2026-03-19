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Israel Disables Iranian Naval Power in the Caspian Sea

Israeli forces conducted a first-of-its-kind strike against Iranian naval assets in the Caspian Sea, significantly impairing Iran's naval capabilities. The operation, which targeted missile boats, a corvette, a shipyard, and a command center, represents a systematic effort to neutralize naval threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:41 IST
Israel Disables Iranian Naval Power in the Caspian Sea
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In a significant military development, Israel has launched a groundbreaking operation targeting Iran's naval forces in the Caspian Sea. According to an Israeli military spokesperson on Thursday, the operation severely compromised Iran's naval infrastructure.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani reported that the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of strategic targets. These included Iranian missile boats, a naval corvette, and a shipyard crucial for building and repairing vessels, as well as a command center.

Shoshani emphasized that the strikes effectively dismantled Iran's naval capabilities in the Caspian Sea region, marking a pivotal moment in regional security dynamics.

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