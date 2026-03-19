Israel Disables Iranian Naval Power in the Caspian Sea

In a significant military development, Israel has launched a groundbreaking operation targeting Iran's naval forces in the Caspian Sea. According to an Israeli military spokesperson on Thursday, the operation severely compromised Iran's naval infrastructure.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani reported that the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of strategic targets. These included Iranian missile boats, a naval corvette, and a shipyard crucial for building and repairing vessels, as well as a command center.

Shoshani emphasized that the strikes effectively dismantled Iran's naval capabilities in the Caspian Sea region, marking a pivotal moment in regional security dynamics.