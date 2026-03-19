Left Menu

Grieving Mother Enters Politics: A Quest for Justice

A grieving mother of a victim from RG Kar Medical College is set to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. Her decision is driven by a desire to seek justice for her daughter and challenge the current TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:42 IST
Grieving Mother Enters Politics: A Quest for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mother of an RG Kar Medical College victim announced her intention to run in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a representative of the BJP, aiming to bring down the TMC government. She made this declaration on Thursday, responding to past offers and recent political turmoil.

Expressing her resolve to seek justice for her daughter's tragic death, she mentioned accepting the BJP offer to expose what she alleges are efforts to thwart investigations by the state administration. The victim's alleged rape and murder ignited widespread condemnation and a strong political backlash against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Political reactions have been mixed, with CPI(M) expressing empathy towards the mother's plight while critiquing both BJP and TMC for allegedly obscuring the truth behind the crime. The case highlighted systemic issues and has become a flashpoint in Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026