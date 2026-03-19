Grieving Mother Enters Politics: A Quest for Justice

The mother of an RG Kar Medical College victim announced her intention to run in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a representative of the BJP, aiming to bring down the TMC government. She made this declaration on Thursday, responding to past offers and recent political turmoil.

Expressing her resolve to seek justice for her daughter's tragic death, she mentioned accepting the BJP offer to expose what she alleges are efforts to thwart investigations by the state administration. The victim's alleged rape and murder ignited widespread condemnation and a strong political backlash against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Political reactions have been mixed, with CPI(M) expressing empathy towards the mother's plight while critiquing both BJP and TMC for allegedly obscuring the truth behind the crime. The case highlighted systemic issues and has become a flashpoint in Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)