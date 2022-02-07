Left Menu

Blackmailed by friends, MBA student attempts to kill self in Delhi's RK Puram: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 01:05 IST
A 26-year-old MBA student allegedly attempted to commit suicide at his residence in southwest Delhi's RK Puram after his friends tried to extort money from him by blackmailing him with photographs of his private moments, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the family members of the man found him lying unconscious in his room and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

His condition is stated to be stable now, police said, adding that a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed but no arrest has been made.

In a note recovered by the police, the MBA student said he is not a liar and urged the men in uniform to punish those who were blackmailing and harassing him.

His family members also blamed a station house officer (SHO) for blackmailing and harassing him.

In a video clip uploaded on the social media, the family members of the man were seen involved in an argument with the SHO.

Police, however, said the SHO had gone to meet the man's family members to record their statements and denied the allegations levelled against the officer.

''We had registered an FIR on charges of extortion on the complaint of the MBA student. The SHO did not misbehave with anyone. We have been told that the MBA student consumed some toxic substance. He is stable now. We are looking into the matter,'' a senior police officer said.

The family members of the man alleged that he was being harassed for months. His friends allegedly took photographs of his private moments without his consent and threatened to upload those on social media platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

