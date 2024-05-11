Congress on edge over Pakistan's nuclear advancement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress and accused the party of spreading fear among people by repeatedly suggesting that neighbouring Pakistan too has nuclear weapons that they could use at any moment.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, Modi highlighted that the Congress has historically instilled fear among people by repeatedly saying, ''Sambhal ke chalo…Pakistan ki pass atom bomb hai (Proceed with caution, Pakistan has an atom bomb)''.

''Yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain (These virtually dead people are trying to kill the spirit of the country)'', the PM remarked.

Modi emphasised that the Congress has consistently adopted an attitude of spreading fear by mentioning the Pakistani bomb, noting that the neighbouring country currently lacks the capability to handle or manage the nuclear arsenal it possesses.

''They (Pakistan) are now trying to sell the bomb and searching for a buyer. But nobody is buying the bomb because people know they have no quality,'' Modi said.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the PM said on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests were conducted (in 1998), and it enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

''Due to Congress' weak stance, Jammu & Kashmir has endured terrorism for six decades. Under Congress rule, India faced frequent terrorist attacks, with the government opting for dialogue instead of decisive action. Even after the 26/11 attacks, the Congress government hesitated to take action against terrorists, fearing backlash from their vote bank,'' Modi said.

Modi pointed out that the Vajpayee government demonstrated to the world how India could ensure its security, referring to the Pokhran tests. He noted that non-resident Indians felt a sense of pride during that momentous occasion, as it showcased the country's capability to the world.

The PM was referring to the April 15 interview of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar where he had said that ''Pakistan is a 'respected nation' that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.''

