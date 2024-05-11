Left Menu

Congress on edge over Pakistan's nuclear advancement: PM Modi

He noted that non-resident Indians felt a sense of pride during that momentous occasion, as it showcased the countrys capability to the world.The PM was referring to the April 15 interview of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar where he had said that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 23:58 IST
Congress on edge over Pakistan's nuclear advancement: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress and accused the party of spreading fear among people by repeatedly suggesting that neighbouring Pakistan too has nuclear weapons that they could use at any moment.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, Modi highlighted that the Congress has historically instilled fear among people by repeatedly saying, ''Sambhal ke chalo…Pakistan ki pass atom bomb hai (Proceed with caution, Pakistan has an atom bomb)''.

''Yeh mare pade log, desh ke mann ko bhi maar rahe hain (These virtually dead people are trying to kill the spirit of the country)'', the PM remarked.

Modi emphasised that the Congress has consistently adopted an attitude of spreading fear by mentioning the Pakistani bomb, noting that the neighbouring country currently lacks the capability to handle or manage the nuclear arsenal it possesses.

''They (Pakistan) are now trying to sell the bomb and searching for a buyer. But nobody is buying the bomb because people know they have no quality,'' Modi said.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the PM said on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests were conducted (in 1998), and it enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

''Due to Congress' weak stance, Jammu & Kashmir has endured terrorism for six decades. Under Congress rule, India faced frequent terrorist attacks, with the government opting for dialogue instead of decisive action. Even after the 26/11 attacks, the Congress government hesitated to take action against terrorists, fearing backlash from their vote bank,'' Modi said.

Modi pointed out that the Vajpayee government demonstrated to the world how India could ensure its security, referring to the Pokhran tests. He noted that non-resident Indians felt a sense of pride during that momentous occasion, as it showcased the country's capability to the world.

The PM was referring to the April 15 interview of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar where he had said that ''Pakistan is a 'respected nation' that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024