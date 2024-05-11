Uttarakhand CM Dhami receives grand welcome during roadshow in UP's Bahraich

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome from workers and people during a roadshow organized in support of the BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Saturday. Workers were seen showering flowers while chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad" slogans. Later, while attending a 'Yuva Sammelan' programme organized in favour of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency in Badalpur Jaunpur, CM Dhami took a dig at the Congress government and stated that the Hindu population declined due to the Congress, which ruled the country for 60 years.

Dhami emphasized that the upcoming elections are not just to elect MPs but to choose the future of the country, and asked the youth to pledge to make the lotus bloom in the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency. He said that today, anti-national forces are working as a sleeper cell of the opposition to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of casteism and classism.

Emphasizing the work done under PM Modi's regime, Dhami said, "Historic work has been done inside the country in the last 10 years. The country has progressed in infrastructure development, science, and technology. Today, the youth of the country is walking shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister." He highlighted India's stance on global issues and its achievements across various domains.

"Modi ji's unwavering support for the youth was noted, alongside the government's implementation of numerous schemes aimed at their empowerment. Notably, India's accomplishment of constructing 100 kilometers of road within a mere 100 hours was cited as a testament to its progress and efficiency," he said. "Due to the Prime Minister's firm resolve and the talent and hard work of the youth, today big foreign companies want to come to India. Historic decisions have been taken in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Article 370 was removed from Kashmir, the CAA law has been implemented, triple talaq has also been abolished, and the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram has been done in Ayodhya," Dhami pointed out.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases. Polling in the first three phases has already been completed. Polling for the remaining Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)