Congress MP moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss Karnataka incident of hoisting saffron flag

The Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the incident in Karnataka of hoisting a saffron flag at an educational institution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:53 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the incident in Karnataka of hoisting a saffron flag at an educational institution. "To discuss the incident in Karnataka of replacing the National Flag to hoist RSS/ABVP flag in an educational institution and thus insult our National Flag and to direct the Government to take strict action against the violators," the Congress MP said in his notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing a boy at a college in Shimoga climbing up a pole and hoisting a saffron flag. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

