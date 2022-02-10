Left Menu

Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20

Of these, 7,408 complaints have been resolved in less than 100 minutes, he said, adding, Our teams have handled these complaints in an average handling time of 49.39 minutes and the accuracy rate is 92 percent. The Election Commission has received 498 complaints of which 448 have been disposed of while 50 are under process, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:20 IST
Punjab polls: 2.15 cr voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates on Feb 20
  • Country:
  • India

Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials. There are nine candidates aged 25 years while six candidates are above 80 years. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on Thursday.

Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at 94 is India’s oldest candidate in the fray.

There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state of which 1,12,98,081 are men, 1,02,00,996 women, 727 third genders, 1,58,341 persons with disabilities, 1,09,624 service voters, 1,608 NRI voters and 5,09,205 above the age of 80, Raju said.

There are 24,740 polling stations across 14,684 locations, of which 2,013 polling stations at 1,051 locations are identified as critical, he said.

All booths will be covered under webcasting on the polling day, he mentioned. To ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections, Raju said, 972 flying squad teams, 857 static surveillance teams, 479 video surveillance teams, 159 video viewing teams and 119 accounting teams have been deployed across the state and are working round the clock.

After the model code of conduct came into force on January 8, various enforcement teams seized 45.06 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 25.79 crore, psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 315 crore and confiscated Rs 26.59 crore unaccounted cash, he said giving out details of the raids conducted until February 9.

He said 10,440 complaints have been received on the official mobile app since the model code of conduct came into force. Of these, 7,408 complaints have been resolved in less than 100 minutes, he said, adding, “Our teams have handled these complaints in an average handling time of 49.39 minutes and the accuracy rate is 92 percent.” The Election Commission has received 498 complaints of which 448 have been disposed of while 50 are under process, he said. Similarly, 300 complaints have been received on the National Grievances Redressal Portal of which 278 were disposed of while 22 are under process, he added.

Similarly, 2,130 complaints have been received through other sources. Of these 2,119 were resolved, while 11 are under process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022