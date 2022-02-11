Left Menu

Woman looted of cash, jewellery in Sanganer

Three men allegedly looted cash and gold after holding a woman hostage in Sanganer area of Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, police said. The woman was alone with her two-month-old baby when the accused entered into the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash and gold jewellery, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:50 IST
Woman looted of cash, jewellery in Sanganer
  • Country:
  • India

Three men allegedly looted cash and gold after holding a woman hostage in Sanganer area of Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, police said. The accused had come on the pretext of seeking a room on rent, SHO Sanganer Hari Singh said, adding efforts are on nab them.. The woman was alone with her two-month-old baby when the accused entered into the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash and gold jewellery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022