Woman looted of cash, jewellery in Sanganer

Three men allegedly looted cash and gold after holding a woman hostage in Sanganer area of Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, police said. The accused had come on the pretext of seeking a room on rent, SHO Sanganer Hari Singh said, adding efforts are on nab them.. The woman was alone with her two-month-old baby when the accused entered into the house, held her hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash and gold jewellery, he said.

