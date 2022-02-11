Police detain 2 minors for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan

The police have detained two boys for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Churu district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. The duo had taken the girl from her house in Churu to a village in Sikar district six days and allegedly raped her. The girl along with her parents reached the police station on Wednesday and informed them about the matter following which a case was registered. ''Both the accused are minors (boys), and were detained last night," police said.