Police detain 2 minors for raping 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan

The police have detained two boys for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Churu district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. The girl along with her parents reached the police station on Wednesday and informed them about the matter following which a case was registered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 16:15 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
The police have detained two boys for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Churu district of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. The duo had taken the girl from her house in Churu to a village in Sikar district six days and allegedly raped her. The girl along with her parents reached the police station on Wednesday and informed them about the matter following which a case was registered. ''Both the accused are minors (boys), and were detained last night," police said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

