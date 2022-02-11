Delimitation panel on J&K likely to get two months extension

The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to get a two-month extension to complete its task, sources aware of the development said.

The term of the panel is coming to an end in early March and it would need more time to ready its final report, they said.

Formed in March, 2020, the panel was granted a one year extension last year.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members -- all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir at present has no legislative assembly. It is a union territory with a provision for a legislature.

The panel would ask the government for a two month extension which is likely to be given.

The Commission has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections to the draft in the coming days.

Then they would be asked whether their objections, if any, should be printed before the next draft it put out in public domain. Once people share their inputs and objections, the panel would start working on the final report, the sources explained. Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province with a legislative body.

