CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place at Timmapur-Putkel under Basaguda police station area of the district when a CRPF patrol comprising personnel from the 'F company' of its 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.
The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later succumbed to them, the officials said.
One personnel is stated to have been injured in the encounter.
A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 km from state capital Raipur.
