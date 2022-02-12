Police stop 50 vehicles heading to Paris in protest convoy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:12 IST
- Country:
- France
Police said they stopped 50 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions.
The vehicles were intercepted at two entry points into the French capital, the city's police officials said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement