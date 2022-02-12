Left Menu

One killed, 42 injured in bus blast in China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:17 IST
One killed, 42 injured in bus blast in China
At least one person was killed and 42 others injured when a bus exploded in Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Saturday, police said.

Two of the injured sustained critical injuries.

Local police said the incident happened at the junction of Huanghe Street and Ningshan Road in Shenyang's Huanggu District.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang due to the explosion, but the bus did not catch fire, state-run CGTN reported.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

