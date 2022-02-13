Left Menu

Australia evacuates embassy in Kiyv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine

Australia said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain "chillingly silent" on the crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 05:28 IST
Australia evacuates embassy in Kiyv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine

Australia said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain "chillingly silent" on the crisis. The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-NATO diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Australia's embassy staff in Kyiv was directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border with Poland, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. "We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means," Payne said.

Morrison said that the situation "is reaching a very dangerous stage" and added that "the autocratic unilateral actions of Russia to be threatening and bullying Ukraine is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable." Morrison, whose government has frigid ties with China, called also on Beijing to speak up for Ukraine, after China criticised a meeting of the U.S., Australian, Japanese and Indian foreign ministers in Melbourne last week.

"The Chinese government is happy to criticise Australia ... yet remains chillingly silent on Russian troops amassing on the Ukrainian border," Morrison told a news conference. "The coalition of autocracies that we are seeing, seeking to bully other countries, is not something that Australia ever takes a light position on."

Relations between Australia and China, its top trade partner, soured after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018, toughened laws against foreign political interference, and urged an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022