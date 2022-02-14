NFL-Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
Reuters | Inglewood | Updated: 14-02-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 08:31 IST
The hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to win their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
With the win, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
