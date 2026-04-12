The AI Boom's Impact on North St. Louis: Pollution Struggles Amid Technological Progress

Barbara Johnson, long-time activist against coal pollution in North St. Louis, faces setbacks in her fight for cleaner air. Despite hopes pinned on the Biden administration's tougher federal soot standards, the AI industry's surge hinders progress in reducing emissions from local power plants.

With the anticipated 2024 federal regulations requiring emission cuts scheduled for 2027, Johnson believed her neighborhood's air quality would improve. However, the unexpected rise of AI operations complicates these improvements, casting uncertainty over the city's clean air future.

Ameren's Labadie Energy Center, one of the largest polluters, was set to slash its soot emissions significantly to comply with new federal standards. But now, North St. Louis residents, mostly from marginalized communities, are left waiting as industry and technology development take precedent over environmental health.