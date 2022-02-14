Slain CRPF jawan’s widow honoured on 3rd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

A widow of a CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack was honoured by the paramilitary force at an event here, an official said.

The event was organized by the 76th battalion of the CRPF at Channi to pay tributes to the 40 personnel who made supreme sacrifice in an attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists at Lethpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019, he said.

Veer Nari Shazia Kouser, the wife of head constable Naseer Ahmed -- one of the 40 slain jawans -- was honored by Second in Command, 76 Battalion, Kamal Sisodiya, by presenting a shawl and Bonsai plant, a CRPF spokesperson said in a statement.

A terrorist driving an explosive-laden vehicle had hit the Srinagar-bound CRPF convoy in Pulwama, causing the casualties.

In a retaliatory strike, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting terrorist camps.

“The cowardly suicide attack of Pulwama 2019 was very sad and painful, but after that attack, in the last three years, we have defeated terrorists on every front and many terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. This is our true tribute to our Martyrs,” Sisodiya said.

She said the jawans sacrificing their lives for the country belong to the whole nation and “we should remember them with open heart and keep politics aside”.

Different political parties and social groups also organised separate functions across the Jammu region and paid rich tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

