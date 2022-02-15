Left Menu

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces LG Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrives in India

General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in a historic visit which marked the first time that an Indian Army Chief had visited Saudi Arabia.

Updated: 15-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:45 IST
Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces LG Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrives in India
Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair will depart for Saudi Arabia on 16 February 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
  • India

In a historic and landmark visit, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, arrived in India on 14 February 2022. This is the first-ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India and marks deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. General MM Naravane had visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in a historic visit which marked the first time that an Indian Army Chief had visited Saudi Arabia. The aim of the visit is to bolster bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair was received by General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army on 15 February 2022 at South Block where he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. He met the COAS for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects.

The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating the scourge of terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the overall relationship.

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair will depart for Saudi Arabia on 16 February 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

