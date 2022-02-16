Left Menu

Moscow faces choice between war and diplomacy on Ukraine, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:11 IST
Charles Michel Image Credit: Wikipedia
Moscow must choose between war and diplomacy amid a military build-up on Ukraine's borders, European Union Council head Charles Michel said on Wednesday, urging Russia to demonstrate its will to de-escalation by actions rather than words.

"In the last two days, Russia has signaled that it may be open to diplomacy, and we urge Russia to take concrete and tangible steps towards de-escalation because this is the condition for sincere political dialogue," Michel, who heads the EU Council grouping the bloc's members, told European lawmakers.

"The choice today is a choice between war and tragic sacrifices that would go along with that war or the courage of a political engagement, the courage of a diplomatic negotiation", he added.

