Belarus says no Russian soldiers or military equipment will stay after joint drills
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Wednesday said no Russian soldiers or military equipment would remain in Belarus after joint military drills, a show of force that has raised Western fears Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly denied planning an incursion and said its troops would leave Belarusian territory, which neighbors Ukraine, once drills are over. Russia published video footage on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea after separate drills.
