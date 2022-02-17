Left Menu

Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:23 IST
Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Canadian official says truckers protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining blockade along the US border. Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up.

The federal official says the final blockaders are leaving Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, and border authorities hope to reopen the crossing in the afternoon.

The official was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday.

At the same time, police in Canada's capital are telling truckers who have clogged Ottawa's streets that it is time for them to leave too.

Authorities began handing out notices and threatening arrests Wednesday near the Parliament building where the biggest group of protesters is entrenched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany
4
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022