Ice hockey-Three-time Stanley Cup winner Toews retires at 38
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medallist, has announced his retirement from the NHL at the age of 38.
- Country:
- Canada
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who cemented his legacy by capturing three Stanley Cups and two Olympic gold medals, announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 38. The Canadian centre made the announcement at a sportsplex bearing his name in Winnipeg, having just completed the season with the Winnipeg Jets in the National Hockey League (NHL).
His season with his hometown team came after a two-year absence from the NHL due to illness. "It's a privilege to be standing up here to say goodbye to the game of hockey and the NHL," Toews told a news conference.
"It's just come to the point where it's taken such a toll, I'm just kind of ready to let the stress level down." He spent 15 years with Chicago, serving as captain for 14.
He led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015, ending a 49-year championship drought for the franchise with the first victory. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP in 2010 after tallying 29 points in 22 postseason games.
On the international stage, Toews was a vital component of Canada's golden era, winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver and the 2014 Sochi Games. He scored the opening goal in the 2010 gold-medal final against the United States and was named the tournament's best forward, before scoring the first goal in the 2014 gold-medal game against Sweden. He also took a World Championship title with Canada in 2007.
His initial Stanley Cup triumph in 2010 earned him entry into the "Triple Gold Club", awarded to individuals who have won an Olympic gold, a World Championship and the Stanley Cup. Toews was the youngest player to achieve the feat at the age of 22.