4 police stations in Delhi get FSSAI’s ‘eat right’ certificate

Four police stations in Delhi have received FSSAI's 'eat right campus' certificate that aims to promote diet diversity and reduce burden of lifestyle-related diseases, officials said on Wednesday.

The certificates were issued under the 'eat right India' flagship mission of the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), they said.

A large-scale training and infrastructural change drive was carried out across all police stations in the city and four of them were able to meet the benchmark, said a Delhi Police statement.

After successful completion of the audit of the campuses, identifying and plugging gaps through sensitisation, followed by final audit by third party agencies, the certificates were issued to the police stations of B K Road, Connaught Place, Tilak Marg and Mandir Marg, it said.

Delhi Food Safety Commissioner Neha Bansal presented the certificates to the Commissioner of Police during the raising day function of Delhi Police on Wednesday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The four police stations have become the first in the city to get the FSSAI certificate.

'Eat right India' is a flagship mission of the FSSAI under the health ministry. It aims to ensure that citizens of the country get safe, nutritious, and wholesome food.

The Delhi government's Department of Food Safety is working in mission mode under its flagship programme – 'Sehatmand Delhi' -- to identify campuses that can be recognised under the 'eat right campus' initiative of the FSSAI, an official statement said.

The exercise of certification involved infrastructural changes to comply with the hygiene and sanitary practices related to food safety, preparation of SOPs for clean utensils, training the kitchen staff, and modification of menu, it said.

