U.S. sues Missouri over law reining in federal gun laws

"The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe." Federal law enforcement agencies within the state report that enforcement of federal firearms laws in Missouri has grown more difficult since the law became effective, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 04:55 IST
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to prevent Missouri from enforcing a state law that aims to invalidate many federal firearms laws.

Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into law in June, prohibits local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws. "This act impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe."

