Odisha Police recovers 3.5 kgs of pangolin scales in Mayurbhanj

Odisha Police's Special Task Force arrested one person in Mayurbhanj district and recovered about 3.5 kilograms of pangolin scales from his possession on Wednesday. Apart from this, the police recovered two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, and 46 parakeets from his possession.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of the Special Task Force, Teja Raja Patel, said, "Odisha Police's Special Task Force has arrested a person in Mayurbhanj and recovered 3.5 kilograms pangolin scales, two leopard teeth, 29 leopard claws, and 46 parakeets from his possession. The value of the seized items is approximately Rs 2 lakh." Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

