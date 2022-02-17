Cricket-South Africa all out for 95 in Christchurch test

South Africa were all out for 95 on day one of the opening test against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Thursday.

Zubayr Hamza's 25 was the highest score in South Africa's sorry batting in which only three others managed double digit scores after being put into bat.

Matt Henry was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers claiming 7-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)