Left Menu

Maha: Upset about not being able to get married, man immolates self

Upset about not being able get married, a 27-year-old man immolated himself at a village in Maharashtras Buldhana district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Palshikhurdh village in Khamgaon taluka on Wednesday night, an official said.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:25 IST
Maha: Upset about not being able to get married, man immolates self
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Upset about not being able to get married, a 27-year-old man immolated himself at a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Palshikhurdh village in Khamgaon taluka on Wednesday night, an official said. Mahendra Belsare set himself ablaze at his farm in the village late at night, he said.

The man's relatives have claimed that he was upset about not being able to get married, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khamgaon rural police station and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022