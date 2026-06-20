IAEA says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses off-site power for 20th time
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost off-site power for the 20th time during the conflict with Russia, relying on emergency diesel generators for cooling and safety functions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost off-site power for the 20th time during the conflict with Russia due to an issue with the site's internal power lines affecting its only remaining 330 kV connection, Ferosplavna-1.
Emergency diesel generators were activated to maintain reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety functions, the agency said in a post on X.