IAEA says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses off-site power for 20th time

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost off-site power for the 20th time during the conflict with Russia, relying on emergency diesel generators for cooling and safety functions.

Reuters | The International Atomic Energy Agency Said On Saturday Ukraines Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Lost Offsite Power For The Th Time During The Conflict With Russia Due To An Issue With The Sites Internal Power Lines Affecting Its Only Remaining Kv Connection | Updated: 20-06-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 18:09 IST
IAEA says Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses off-site power for 20th time
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​The International ​Atomic ‌Energy Agency said ​on Saturday Ukraine's ‌Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost off-site power for the 20th ‌time during the ‌conflict with Russia due to an issue with the ⁠site's ​internal ⁠power lines affecting its only ⁠remaining 330 kV connection, ​Ferosplavna-1.

Emergency diesel generators were ⁠activated to maintain reactor cooling ⁠and ​other essential nuclear safety functions, the agency ⁠said in a post ⁠on ⁠X.

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