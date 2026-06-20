Karnataka govt to set up 'Praja Sevak Department' for grievance redressal

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state cabinet has approved the creation of a new department aimed at strengthening grievance redressal and bringing governance closer to the people. He further stated that all ministers will be required to visit at least one taluk every week to interact directly with citizens and address their concerns on the ground.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka CM said, "Today, in the cabinet, we have taken a major decision - a separate ministry will be formed, and a minister will also be given the responsibility of the public grievances of the entire state, where ministers may attend, even MLAs may attend. All the ministers will have to go to one taluk compulsarily one day every week. They will have to attend to the public and look into their grievances," he added. He also said that a senior IAS officer will be appointed to oversee the functioning of the new department, supported by other officials, to ensure effective implementation of the outreach programme.

"We should not allow them to come to Bengaluru...It is called 'Praja Sevak Department'. Then I will see to it that even the MLAs go to all homes. A separate IAS officer will be given the responsibility, and apart from that, officers will be there," Karnataka CM said. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister met with a high-level delegation of Non-Resident Kannadigas (NRKs) representing 30 countries at the Vidhana Soudha (state legislature), seeking to strengthen the bond between the state and its global diaspora.

The delegation was led by the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, KH Muniyappa. The CM expressed his pride in the achievements of the Kannada community worldwide.

"Kannadigas across the world have carried our language, culture and values to every corner of the globe while making significant contributions in diverse fields. Their achievements and enduring connection to Karnataka are a source of pride and inspiration for us all," Shivakumar posted on X. During the interaction, the CM listened to the perspectives and aspirations of the NRK representatives regarding the future development of the state. He emphasised that the state government is keen on integrating the expertise of the global Kannada community into the state's growth narrative. (ANI)