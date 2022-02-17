Left Menu

Need to sensitise governments to open their purses for juvenile welfare: Justice Ravindra Bhat

It is important that the way in which we sensitise our society, we have to sensitise our governments to open their purses and ensure there is greater budgeting and spending, Justice Bhat said.The apex court judge was speaking at the launch function of A book on Juvenile Justice System Manual for Stakeholders edited by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria.Delhi High Court judge and Chairperson, Delhi High Court Juvenile Justice Committee Justice Rajiv Shakdher also spoke on the occasion and said that problems of children should be treated on a rights-based approach and not on charity-based.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:25 IST
Need to sensitise governments to open their purses for juvenile welfare: Justice Ravindra Bhat
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat Thursday said the issue of legal aid for juveniles requires urgent attention and the governments should open their purses for expenditure on their welfare.

The apex court judge said that when ''we claim that children are the future of the country then why should we go with begging bowl to seek money for their welfare.'' ''If you say that children are the future of this country it is not enough to rely on the charity of some organisations or companies. “It is important that the way in which we sensitise our society, we have to sensitise our governments to open their purses and ensure there is greater budgeting and spending,'' Justice Bhat said.

The apex court judge was speaking at the launch function of A book on 'Juvenile Justice System: Manual for Stakeholders' edited by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria.

Delhi High Court judge and Chairperson, Delhi High Court Juvenile Justice Committee Justice Rajiv Shakdher also spoke on the occasion and said that problems of children should be treated on a rights-based approach and not on charity-based. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Soledad Herrero, Chief of Child Protection for UNICEF India, also shared their views on the occasion.PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022