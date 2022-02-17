Census 2022: Every South African must be counted

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, says everyone in South Africa must be counted.

"Even those South Africans who are outside the borders of South Africa must be counted," Siweya said.

Taking part in a webinar organised by Government Communications (GCIS), in partnership with the National Press Club, Siweya encouraged everyone to participate in the Census, saying the data will assist government to plan.

"As government, we are interested in the data as it is going to assist in planning. We are encouraging everyone to participate in the Census and get counted," Siweya said.

Siweya explained that from the numbers that will be obtained, government will be able to plan for the future.

"We encourage our people to cooperate with the field workers, be honest and give them accurate information," the Deputy Minister said.

At a media launch of Census 2022, Siweya urged all social partners to get behind the Census 2022 project.

In total, Statistic South Africa will deploy a total of 165 000 field workers throughout the country.

South Africans are also encouraged to register online for Census 2022.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke encouraged South Africans to participate in Census 2022.

Risenga assured South Africans that their information will be kept safe.

Risenga said South Africa is the first country to conduct a census digitally.

Stats SA's Nozipho Shabalala said the Census is conducted once every 10 years, with the last one being conducted in 2011.

"All persons within the borders of the country are enumerated and no other survey can do that," Shabalala said, adding that a population census is the most complex and massive exercise a national statistical office undertakes.

"For many people, the Census may be the only time that the State reaches them and asks them questions or interviews them," she said.

Shabalala said the Census plays an essential role in public administration, as government uses the data for policy development, planning, decision making, monitoring of progress and evaluation.

"Census is a necessary exercise for every country," Shabalala said.

The census was due to be conducted in October 2021 but was delayed due to disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Stats SA, the Census 2022 project is set to showcase Stats SA's new technological advances as it leaps into a new era of digital data collection.

This is South Africa's fourth population count post-democracy and the country's first digital Census, where at least 165 000 fieldworkers will be deployed across the country to count everyone within the borders of South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)