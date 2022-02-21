PM Modi condoles demise of Shakuntala Choudhary, says she will be remembered for promoting Gandhian values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Shakuntala Choudhary, saying she will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values. "Shakuntala Choudhary will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values. Her noble work at the Sarania Ashram positively impacted many lives," noted PM Modi in a message posted on Twitter.

"Saddened by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet. Shakuntala Choudhary was conferred with the Padma Shri award for her service in the field of social work this year. Choudhary passed away on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)