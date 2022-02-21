Left Menu

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:26 IST
A forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, sources said.

The fire started in a forest across the Line of Control and spread to the Indian side in the Balnoi area of the Krishnagati sector, they said.

The sources said the fire triggered the explosion of landmines that were part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system.

Army, forest officials and locals came together to douse the forest fire, they said.

