Dutch PM Rutte to summon Russian ambassador over Ukraine -ANP
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:59 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will summon the Russian ambassador to tell him Moscow's recognition of two Ukrainian provinces as independent is "completely unacceptable", Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday.
The ANP report came shortly after Rutte told the Dutch parliament his government would endorse a package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia.
