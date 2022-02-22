Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte to summon Russian ambassador over Ukraine -ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will summon the Russian ambassador to tell him Moscow's recognition of two Ukrainian provinces as independent is "completely unacceptable", Dutch news agency ANP reported on Tuesday.

The ANP report came shortly after Rutte told the Dutch parliament his government would endorse a package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia.

