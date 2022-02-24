Russian troops breach area near Chernobyl, adviser to Ukrainian minister says
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:13 IST
Russian troops from the direction of Belarus entered an area near the former nuclear power plant Chernobyl on Thursday, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said, as fighting continued across the country.
The mayor of the capital, Kyiv, said four metro stations would be used as air raid shelters, while the local Ukrainian leadership in the Donetsk region said Russian forces had hit a hospital there, killing four people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Japan ready to supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian crisis escalates
Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric