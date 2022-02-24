Police start detaining protesters at anti-war rally in Moscow - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Police started detaining people at Pushkin Square in central Moscow at an anti-war protest on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
Police cordoned off the site, a Reuters reporter said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement