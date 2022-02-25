Russian forces unblock water flow for canal to annexed Crimea, Moscow says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:28 IST
Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian forces restored water flow to a canal linking the Dnieper River in Ukraine to Russian-annexed Crimea, a Russian defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, as Russia pressed ahead with a vast military operation against Ukraine.
Ukraine cut off fresh water supply along the canal that had supplied 85% of the peninsula's needs after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. The Soviet-era waterway was built to channel water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea.
