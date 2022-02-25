Bomb threat to radio station

A threat to bomb the All India Radio (AIR) station here was made for not broadcasting the songs of Tamil actor and former chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) on his birth anniversary on January 17.

According to police, the threat was issued on Thursday through a post-card. The police said they are on the lookout for the person who sent the card and tightened security at the AIR station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)