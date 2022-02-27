Left Menu

Don't hassle Ukrainian refugees with bureaucratic hurdles, Germany says

Updated: 27-02-2022 19:27 IST
The European Union should agree to allowing Ukrainian refugees enter the bloc without putting up bureaucratic hurdles, German Interior Minister Nancy Feaser said on Sunday ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.

"This is about finding non-bureaucratic solutions to bring the people as quickly as possible to safety," she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

