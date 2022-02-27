Don't hassle Ukrainian refugees with bureaucratic hurdles, Germany says
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:27 IST
The European Union should agree to allowing Ukrainian refugees enter the bloc without putting up bureaucratic hurdles, German Interior Minister Nancy Feaser said on Sunday ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts.
"This is about finding non-bureaucratic solutions to bring the people as quickly as possible to safety," she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Ukrainian
- German
- The European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests
COVID protest convoy arrives in Brussels
EU court ruling shows Brussels "abusing its power", Hungary justice minister says
Ukraine foreign minister to speak on Russia in Brussels, U.S. next week: Interfax
NATO relocates Ukraine staff to Lviv and Brussels for safety reasons