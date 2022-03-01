Two Indian-origin men charged for breaching COVID-19 regulations in Singapore

Left Menu

Two Indian-origin men, were among a group of six persons, charged by a Singaporean court on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations during a New Years Eve gathering, involving hundreds of people, according to a media report.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Two Indian-origin men, were among a group of six persons, charged by a Singaporean court on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 safety regulations during a New Year's Eve gathering, involving hundreds of people, according to a media report. Ateesh Ashutosh Rao and Shyama Kumar Sharath each face two charges in court - failing to keep a safe distance and not wearing a mask properly, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The six charged are aged between 19 years and 23 years. They face charges ranging from having groups of more than five people, to not maintaining the mandated social distance of 1 metre at a New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay, a riverside row of restaurants, pubs and bars here. Sharath and Rao intend to plead guilty. They are slated to be in court next on April 5. Two of the charged persons intend to get a lawyer and are scheduled to be in court next on March 15. The New Year's Eve gathering is believed to have involved hundreds in a countdown party in front of Riverside Point. Videos online show a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating in what the authorities have branded a blatant flouting of COVID-19 safe management rules and a potential superspreader event. Three other Indian-origin men, Harjaz Singh, Verma Pulkit and Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna - all aged between 19 and 22 - were similarly charged in January in relation to the New Year's Eve gathering. Kotra faced an additional charge for allegedly attending a gathering in a Spider-Man costume with three others, where he interacted with about 20 people. Earlier this month, Verma and Singh were sent to court to face an additional charge of attending the gathering for a common purpose without a reasonable excuse. Verma allegedly attended a gathering with eight others to celebrate the New Year, while Singh is accused of attending a gathering of at least six others. Those found guilty of breaching COVID-19 regulations can be fined up to SGD10,000 (USD 7,372) , jailed for up to six months, or both.

The coronavirus has claimed 1,019 lives and infected 724,424 people so far in Singapore. On Monday, the city-state reported 13,544 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

