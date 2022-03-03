HC stays notification for Kabaddi Assn election

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of a notification issued by the Chennai District Amateur Kabaddi Association in Mylapore here, deciding to hold an election to it on March 4.

Justice Anita Sumanth granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from M Thirumal Azhagan.

''The election schedule, which is contested now, appears prima facie contrary to that prescribed under the Code,'' the judge observed and granted the stay.

The petition sought to quash the election notification issued by the Association as illegal and prayed for a direction to the Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association in Madurai and the secretary of the TN Amateur Kabaddi Association in Tiruppur and the one in Chennai to conduct the election as per the National Sports Development Code and directions of the High Court dated January 19, this year.

