Chennai's Advanced Flood Management Revolutionized by New IRMC

Chennai has taken a significant leap toward advanced flood management with the commissioning of the Integrated Reservoir Management Centre (IRMC). This initiative, developed by Canarys Automations, aims to transform the city's approach to water management through cutting-edge technology.

Key features of the IRMC include the Autonomous Reservoir Decision-Making System, integrating early flood-warning capabilities, SCADA-controlled operations, and AI-ML decision intelligence for monitoring real-time reservoir operations. The system marks a shift from manual methods to proactive, data-driven strategies for climate resilience.

The inauguration, attended by Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and other dignitaries, underscores the state's commitment to improving urban flood resilience and water security. This initiative could extend to other regions, setting new standards for integrated water management in urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)