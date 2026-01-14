Left Menu

Chennai Sangamam: A Celebration of Tamil Nadu's Folk Arts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha'. The annual four-day event coincides with Pongal and showcases over 250 artists across 20 venues, featuring various folk forms and cultural displays. The festival highlights Tamil arts and is organized by the Tourism and Culture Department.

Chennai Sangamam: A Celebration of Tamil Nadu's Folk Arts
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, kicked off this year's 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' with a vibrant 'Parai' performance on Wednesday.

This is the fifth edition of the four-day event, held during the Thai month to align with the Pongal festival. With over 250 artists performing various traditional folk forms, it runs until January 18 across 20 Chennai venues, including Avadi and Tambaram.

Organized by the Tourism and Culture Department under the initiative of MP Kanimozhi since 2007 and rejuvenated after 2022, the festival extends Tamil arts appreciation statewide through Chief Minister Stalin's directive. It underscores the state's dedication to preserving folk arts amid Pongal festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

