Chennai Sangamam: A Celebration of Tamil Nadu's Folk Arts

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, kicked off this year's 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' with a vibrant 'Parai' performance on Wednesday.

This is the fifth edition of the four-day event, held during the Thai month to align with the Pongal festival. With over 250 artists performing various traditional folk forms, it runs until January 18 across 20 Chennai venues, including Avadi and Tambaram.

Organized by the Tourism and Culture Department under the initiative of MP Kanimozhi since 2007 and rejuvenated after 2022, the festival extends Tamil arts appreciation statewide through Chief Minister Stalin's directive. It underscores the state's dedication to preserving folk arts amid Pongal festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)