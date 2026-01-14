Left Menu

Chennai Sangamam: A Spectacle of Tamil Arts and Culture

The annual 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' event in Tamil Nadu, inaugurated by CM M K Stalin, features over 1,500 artists showcasing various folk forms. The festival, which runs till January 18, aims to promote Tamil arts and includes performances from other states. The event is part of a wider cultural initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:40 IST
In a vibrant display of culture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the annual 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' on Wednesday with a 'Parai' performance.

The festival, now in its fifth edition, runs during the 'Thai' month to coincide with the Pongal harvest festival. It boasts participation from over 1,500 artists across 20 venues in Chennai, featuring more than 50 folk performance forms including therukkoothu, villupattu, and silambam.

The opening ceremony, enriched with diverse art forms, also saw a government order presented to Parai exponent Velu Asan for establishing a training school, highlighting Tamil Nadu's dedication to nurturing folk artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

