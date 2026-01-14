Chennai Sangamam: A Spectacle of Tamil Arts and Culture

In a vibrant display of culture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the annual 'Chennai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' on Wednesday with a 'Parai' performance.

The festival, now in its fifth edition, runs during the 'Thai' month to coincide with the Pongal harvest festival. It boasts participation from over 1,500 artists across 20 venues in Chennai, featuring more than 50 folk performance forms including therukkoothu, villupattu, and silambam.

The opening ceremony, enriched with diverse art forms, also saw a government order presented to Parai exponent Velu Asan for establishing a training school, highlighting Tamil Nadu's dedication to nurturing folk artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)