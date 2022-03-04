Left Menu

NATO should discuss all scenarios to stop Ukraine war, Canada says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:35 IST
Melanie Joly Image Credit: Wikipedia
Canada wants NATO to discuss all scenarios to isolate Russia, the country's foreign minister Melanie Joly said on Friday when asked whether the alliance should consider a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

On her arrival at an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Joly said that NATO's red line was to avoid triggering an international conflict when asked about the no-fly zone.

But then she added: "we want to make sure that scenarios are being discussed".

