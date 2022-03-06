PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune municipal corporation premises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

During his Pune visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Pune metro rail project, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)