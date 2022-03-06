PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune municipal corporation premises
PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.
The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.
During his Pune visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Pune metro rail project, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Pune
- Shivaji Maharaj
- Pune Municipal Corporation
- Chhatrapati
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates 550 tonne-capacity 'gobar-dhan' (Bio-CNG) plant in Indore.
IM wanted to kill then Guj CM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other people by planting bombs at two Ahmedabad hospitals in 2008: court
Puneri Paltan beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League
UP Polls: Narendra Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women by bringing law against Triple Talaq, says Nadda
PKL: Pardeep Narwal stars as UP Yoddha beat Puneri Paltan to clinch semis berth