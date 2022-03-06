Left Menu

Albania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine

Albania will rename a street in its capital Tirana where the Russian and Ukrainian embassies are located as Free Ukraine to honour Ukraine's resistance to war, the mayor said on Sunday. The embassies of Serbia and Kosovo are also located on the street. Mayor Veliaj said the new name would be a reminder for the Russian embassy staff.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 06-03-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:28 IST
Albania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania will rename a street in its capital Tirana where the Russian and Ukrainian embassies are located as Free Ukraine to honour Ukraine's resistance to war, the mayor said on Sunday. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO member Albania has joined other European countries in introducing economic sanctions and banning Russian aircraft from its air space.

"Our generation will be marked by this bloody Russian aggression, and the heroic resistance of Ukraine should be remembered in our public places," Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj told Reuters. The street was previously named after Donika Kastrioti, who was the wife of Albania's national hero Skanderbeg. The embassies of Serbia and Kosovo are also located on the street.

Mayor Veliaj said the new name would be a reminder for the Russian embassy staff. "The Russians will have to work, live and get their mail on a Free Ukraine street address." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022