Ukraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:57 IST
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.
"Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," he said in a televised address.
