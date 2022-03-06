Left Menu

Ukraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 15:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to bombard the city of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

"Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," he said in a televised address.

